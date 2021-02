Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 14:47 Hits: 1

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) on Thursday acknowledged that while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) apologized to congressional colleagues this week over her past controversial statements, Greene didn't take back or regret claims directed at Bush....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537507-cori-bush-marjorie-taylor-greene-didnt-take-back-what-she-said-about-me