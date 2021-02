Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 22:52 Hits: 3

Two GOP lawmakers are now facing $5,000 fines for bypassing metal detectors while entering the House chamber after Democrats voted this week to impose the punitive measure to enforce compliance.Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537605-first-gop-lawmakers-fined-5000-for-failing-to-comply-with-house-security