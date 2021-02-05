The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021

This week in Washington yielded some snow, a fallen officer remembered, a “vote-a-rama” in the Senate and a member of the House removed from her committee assignments.

Here’s how it looked from the vantage points of our photojournalists.

Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021People roll snow balls at the Washington Monument as snow falls in Washington on Sunday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association took advantage of the snowstorm on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., left, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrive in the Capitol for a vote on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021U.S. Capitol Police gather in Statuary Hall before the ceremony for Officer Brian Sicknick, as his remains lie in honor in the Rotunda on Wednesday. Sicknick died from injuries sustained on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021The urn containing the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is carried out of the Capitol after lying in honor in the Rotunda on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021Members of the U.S. Capitol Police stand at attention as the police motorcade escorts the hearse carrying the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021Michael Stanley Regan, nominee to be EPA Administrator, is hugged by his son Matthew at the conclusion of his confirmation hearing in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021A Capitol Police officer stands at the entrance of the office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., elbow bumps Utica resident SFC Vincent Scalise of the New York National Guard during a break in the “vote-a-rama” in the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., answers questions from reporters during her news conference at the House Triangle outside the Capitol on Friday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021Virginia National Guard troops pose for a photo during a promotion ceremony on the center steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
