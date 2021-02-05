Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 13:47 Hits: 0

This week in Washington yielded some snow, a fallen officer remembered, a “vote-a-rama” in the Senate and a member of the House removed from her committee assignments.

Here’s how it looked from the vantage points of our photojournalists.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5935841 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5935841" ); playerInstance_5935841.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/xxZh1jY3", }) var playerInstance_5935841 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5935841" ); playerInstance_5935841.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/xxZh1jY3", })

People roll snow balls at the Washington Monument as snow falls in Washington on Sunday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association took advantage of the snowstorm on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Jon Ossoff , D-Ga., left, and Sen. Joe Manchin , D-W.Va., arrive in the Capitol for a vote on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)U.S. Capitol Police gather in Statuary Hall before the ceremony for Officer Brian Sicknick, as his remains lie in honor in the Rotunda on Wednesday. Sicknick died from injuries sustained on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)The urn containing the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is carried out of the Capitol after lying in honor in the Rotunda on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Members of the U.S. Capitol Police stand at attention as the police motorcade escorts the hearse carrying the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Michael Stanley Regan, nominee to be EPA Administrator, is hugged by his son Matthew at the conclusion of his confirmation hearing in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)A Capitol Police officer stands at the entrance of the office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand , D-N.Y., elbow bumps Utica resident SFC Vincent Scalise of the New York National Guard during a break in the “vote-a-rama” in the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , R-Ga., answers questions from reporters during her news conference at the House Triangle outside the Capitol on Friday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Virginia National Guard troops pose for a photo during a promotion ceremony on the center steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending Feb. 5, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/02/05/photos-of-the-week-ending-feb-5-2021/