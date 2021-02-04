Marjorie Taylor Greene equates mainstream media with QAnon

Articles

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, speaking on the House floor Thursday, accused mainstream media organizations of spreading conspiracy theories and portraying her incorrectly, ahead of a vote that would strip her of committee assignments.

Greene claimed that all of the offending posts cited by Democrats originated prior to 2019. “If it weren’t for the Facebook posts and comments that I liked in 2018 I wouldn’t be standing here today and you couldn’t point a finger and accuse me of anything wrong.”

However, Rep. Jim McGovern pushed back on that claim directly after her comments, citing several social media posts from 2019.

Watch Greene’s full floor speech in the video above.

