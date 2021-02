Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 19:15 Hits: 1

House impeachment managers sent a letter to former President Trump on Thursday asking him to testify under oath in the Senate impeachment trial.Trump's lawyers have denied that Trump, who spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537383-read-democrats-ask-trump-to-testify-under-oath