Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 03:32 Hits: 2

Biden said the troop pullout would be halted until Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin does a review of America’s troops presence around the globe.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/WbYhMDPyV-o/