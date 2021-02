Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 01:08 Hits: 2

Eleven House Republicans joined all Democrats on Thursday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments for embracing conspiracy theories and political violence — a figure much higher than expected heading into the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537469-here-are-the-11-republicans-who-voted-to-remove-greene-from-house-committees