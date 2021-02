Articles

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) gave an emotional address on the House floor Thursday evening, saying he had not fully understood privilege until the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Addressing the House, Phillips recounted the events of Jan. 6,...

