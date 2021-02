Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 01:36 Hits: 11

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who's said he may vote this month to convict former President Trump on an article of impeachment, is pushing back against possible retaliation from the Nebraska Republican State Central Committee by warning that his party...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537476-gop-senator-warns-his-party-must-decide-between-conservatism-and-madness