Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 05:39 Hits: 12

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) defused a middle-of-the-night fight over increasing the federal minimum wage, effectively allowing Democrats to sidestep going on the record on the issue for now.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537483-sanders-defuses-late-night-fight-over-15-minimum-wage