Just how long will the Capitol be a militarized zone?

Category: U.S. Politics

Amid a pandemic, an impeachment trial, an economic crisis and the fallout over the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, Congress is trying to figure out how much enhanced security — and in what form — is necessary to protect lawmakers, staff and eventually the public, who at some point will be let back onto the complex.

On the latest Political Theater podcast, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton talks about balancing the needs of security and access. And CQ Roll Call’s Katherine Tully-McManus talks about her discussions with House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro about how to fund what Congress needs to stay safe.

Show Notes:

The post Just how long will the Capitol be a militarized zone? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/just-how-long-will-the-capitol-be-a-militarized-zone/

