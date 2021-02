Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) suggested Wednesday that the House Ethics Committee should consider whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) should lose her committee assignments rather than the full House.Cole, who has served in the House for nearly two...

