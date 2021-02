Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 02:06 Hits: 12

A helicopter pad that was built at Mar-a-Lago, former President Trump's club in Florida, for use during his presidency will soon be demolished.A permit was pulled Tuesday to tear down the helipad...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/537271-trump-helipad-at-mar-a-lago-to-soon-be-demolished