Photo of the day: Sicknick remembered

Photo of the day: Sicknick remembered(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The urn containing the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is carried out of the Capitol on Wednesday after lying in honor in the Rotunda. Members of Congress, top military officials, President Joe Biden and hundreds of Capitol Police officers paid their respects to officer Sicknick, who suffered fatal injuries while defending the Capitol from the violent insurrection on Jan. 6.

