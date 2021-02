Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 18:46 Hits: 5

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Wednesday slammed the push by a handful of GOP lawmakers to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee as a racist and misogynistic attempt to draw false equivalency with the controversies surrounding first-term...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537186-omar-slams-gop-whitewashing-false-equivalency-with-greene