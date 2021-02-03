Schumer and McConnell agree to organizing resolution for 50-50 Senate

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 14:49 Hits: 8

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have reached a deal on a power-sharing agreement for governing the upper chamber.

The final agreement on the so-called organizing resolution for the evenly-split Senate allows Democrats to take control of committees and comes after weeks of negotiation between the two leaders.

“I am happy to report this morning that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate,” Schumer said. “We will pass the resolution through the Senate today, which means that committees can promptly set up and get to work.”

The lack of an organizing resolution had created an unusual situation in the Senate, where Republicans still technically held committee gavels and were overseeing the confirmation process for President Joe Biden’s nominees, even though Democrats hold the majority. It also meant that new members of the Senate had not yet received their committee assignments. Schumer announced new committee assignments for Democrats on Tuesday.

McConnell initially asked that Senate Democrats commit to protecting the legislative filibuster as part of the agreement, which Schumer rejected. McConnell dropped that demand after Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) publicly reiterated that they did not support eliminating the 60-vote threshold.

The new agreement is expected to resemble the 2001 power sharing agreement between former Senate leaders Trent Lott and Tom Daschle. That pact also took weeks to negotiate. But unlike this year, the 2001 accord was reached before then-newly elected President George W. Bush officially took office and there was no change in party control of the chamber.

Senate Democrats did not win the majority until the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff races, when Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won both Senate seats. Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote for Democrats.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/03/schumer-and-mcconnell-agree-to-organizing-resolution-for-50-50-senate-465444