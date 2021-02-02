Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:02 Hits: 4

Ten Republican senators released a $618 billion COVID-19 relief plan before meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. Their alternative package cuts many Democratic priorities. Meanwhile, Democrats released a budget resolution to fast-track their COVID-19 relief bill through the budget reconciliation process — a move House Republicans are expected to reject. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss how these recent moves will affect the chances of bipartisan cooperation on COVID-19 relief.

Show Notes:

The post Can the $618 billion GOP relief plan push the needle on bipartisanship? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/can-the-618-billion-gop-relief-plan-push-the-needle-on-bipartisanship/