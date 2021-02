Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:23 Hits: 4

House Democrats argued in an outline of their legal case against former President Trump that he had incited the Capitol riot and bears direct responsibility for the deadly violence that followed.“President Trump’s conduct must be declared...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536921-read-house-trial-brief-in-trump-impeachment