Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 03:26 Hits: 0

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault on Monday as she recounted her experience during the Capitol riot, accusing lawmakers who called for people to "move on" from the me...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536876-ocasio-cortez-says-she-is-survivor-of-sexual-assault-while-recounting-capitol