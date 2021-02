Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 21:40

The mother of a teacher at the Parkland, Fla., high school killed during a 2018 mass shooting said she spoke to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over the weekend and urged her to stop calling it a fake shooting. Linda Beigel Schulman, whose...

