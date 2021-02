Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 15:06 Hits: 0

A top GOP elections official in Georgia is describing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as an anchor on the GOP that will hurt it going forward.“If you have any common sense, you know she's an anchor on the party. She is weighing us down,” Gabriel...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536735-georgia-gop-elections-official-marjorie-taylor-greene-an-anchor-on-the-party