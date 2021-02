Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 20:00 Hits: 2

A man who once believed in theĀ far-right QAnon conspiracy theory apologized to CNN's Anderson Cooper for thinking he ate babies.The apology from the former QAnon supporter Jitarth Jadeja was part of a special repor...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/536682-former-qanon-supporter-apologizes-to-anderson-cooper