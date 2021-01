Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 18:00 Hits: 14

Corporate America is showing no signs of rushing to snatch up the vast majority of high-level Trump officials.Prominent figures from the Trump era were already facing tough job prospects at the e...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/536588-former-trump-officials-find-tough-job-market-after-capitol-attack