Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 15:30 Hits: 5

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said that he believed Senate Democrats have the votes to pass another COVID-19 relief package.In an appearance on ABC's "This Week," he was asked by host Mar...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/536662-sanders-says-democrats-have-the-votes-to-pass-another-relief-bill