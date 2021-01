Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 17:16 Hits: 9

The tall, imposing fencing around the Capitol has come to epitomize the debate over security concerns following the Jan. 6 riot versus ensuring that citizens aren't walled off from their government, and a Capitol Police proposal this week to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536581-proposal-permanent-capitol-fencing-sparks-bipartisan-backlash