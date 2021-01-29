Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 14:11 Hits: 2

Sen. Thom Tillis scooted his way around the Senate floor this week following foot surgery.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was interrupted by his barking dogs, Sen. Tim Kaine learned a new recipe and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse mic-dropped his 279th and final “Time to Wake Up” climate speech.

[ Also watch: ‘Jill’s husband’ becomes president — Congressional Hits and Misses ]

The post Scooters, new recipes and the final ‘Time to Wake Up’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/29/scooters-new-recipes-and-the-final-time-to-wake-up/