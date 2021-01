Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 03:00 Hits: 4

The town of Palm Beach, Fla. confirmed to The Hill Friday that it's performing a legal review of former President Trump's residency at Mar-a-Lago after ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/536593-palm-beach-reviewing-trumps-residency-at-mar-a-lago