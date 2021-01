Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 18:14 Hits: 7

Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.) on Friday argued in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that the deadly Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the Capitol was a result of some elected officials’ “unwillingness to speak truth to power.” ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536494-former-house-gop-leader-fear-of-telling-truth-to-voters-led-to-capitol-riot