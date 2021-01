Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 6

It's apparently impolite to ask, but can someone please explain why Democrats are so keen to send out $1,400 to able-bodied Americans who are still employed?

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/536463-our-rebounding-economy-doesnt-need-more-stimulus-checks