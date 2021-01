Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 20:37 Hits: 4

First-term Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is increasingly becoming a liability for her GOP colleagues because of a string of controversies that have thrown the conference off message and led to repudiations by Republ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536355-gop-has-growing-taylor-greene-problem