Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 13:40 Hits: 2

A TV reporter and videographer were threatened with arrest after attempting to ask Rep. Marjorie Greene (R-Ga.) a question at a town hall event.Meredith Aldis, a reporter with WRCBtv, said the journalists were invited to the event in D...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/536243-tv-crew-threatened-with-arrest-after-asking-marjorie-taylor