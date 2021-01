Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 04:07 Hits: 1

A New Jersey police union on Tuesday announced that it had won a dispute over a town's demand that local police officers identify if they participated in the violent Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the Capitol. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/536232-nj-police-union-wins-dispute-over-demand-that-town-know-if-officers-went