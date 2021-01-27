The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Errol Morris on documentaries in the age of COVID-19 and chaos

On the latest Political Theater podcast, documentary filmmaker Errol Morris discusses his latest movie, “My Psychedelic Love Story.” He also talks about history as chaos, whether Donald Trump believes his own lies, the power of first-person narrative and whether any of us can ever be reliable narrators.

