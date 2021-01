Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 20:43 Hits: 2

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) says he feels alone in his party after being the sole Republican to vote in favor of both impeaching former President Trump and asking former Vice President Mike Pence (R) to remove him from office.In an interview with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536159-kinzinger-says-hes-very-isolated-and-very-lonely-in-republican-party