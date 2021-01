Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 21:59 Hits: 4

A second police officer who responded to the attack on the Capitol by a violent mob on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, according to the acting Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) chief.Acting MPD Chief Robert Contee i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536189-second-police-officer-dies-by-suicide-after-capitol-attack