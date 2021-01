Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 9

A House panel is investigating the Trump administration’s purchases of ventilators last spring as the coronavirus pandemic was escalating. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chairman of the House Oversight subcommittee on Economic and Consumer...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/536120-house-panel-investigating-trump-administration-purchases-of-ventilators