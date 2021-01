Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 22:10 Hits: 1

A criminal complaint says the former Air Force captain and retired police officer was dissatisfied with the 2020 presidential election results and sent text messages saying thousands of...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/WqXnEqRBVww/