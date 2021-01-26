The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photo of the day: Scootin’ Tillis

Photo of the day: Scootin’ Tillis(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who recently had foot surgery, rolls through the Senate subway using a medical scooter after a vote in the Capitol on Tuesday.

Tillis recently missed the inauguration of President Joe Biden due to the foot surgery, according to several North Carolina news outlets.

Tillis was reelected for a second term in November.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/26/photo-of-the-day-scootin-tillis/

