Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 19:51 Hits: 3

A conservative activist in Michigan who Rudy Giuliani called to testify during a hearing on election fraud says she is running for a local state House seat.Melissa Carone, an IT worker, testified before a Michigan...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/535941-giuliani-election-witness-who-testified-at-michigan-hearing-says-shes