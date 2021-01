Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 2

The surprise retirement of Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), a high-profile moderate who is close to the Bush family and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), is the latest sign of turmoil i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535792-portmans-exit-underscores-republican-identity-crisis