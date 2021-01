Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 23:17 Hits: 4

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) introduced a bill on Monday to ban the federal government from funding efforts to collect information on those who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arizona Republican's bill would prevent the government...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535767-gop-rep-biggs-introduces-bill-to-ban-federal-government-from-collecting-covid