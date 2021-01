Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 02:23 Hits: 8

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated on Monday night that a power-sharing deal could move forward after two Democrats reiterated they would not nix the 60-vote legislative filibuster."Today two...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535805-mcconnell-power-sharing-deal-can-proceed-after-manchin-sinema-back-filibuster