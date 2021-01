Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 16:46 Hits: 4

Montana sent 150 Army National Guard soldiers to join about 25,000 Guard members from dozens of other states to Washington to provide security for Joe Biden's inauguration.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/_78YvyF1G9s/