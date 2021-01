Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 18:39 Hits: 4

Austin, who broke racial barriers throughout his four decades in the Army, said military leaders must set the right example to discourage and eliminate extremist behavior.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/mc7gp8I7Cv4/