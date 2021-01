Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:34 Hits: 1

President Biden will rescind a controversial policy in the coming days that bans the use of U.S. funding for foreign organizations that provide or promote abortions.The so-called Mexico City policy, first establish...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/535212-biden-to-rescind-controversial-abortion-rule-in-coming-days