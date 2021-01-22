‘Jill’s husband’ becomes president — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

“Oh my gosh, it’s gonna be really cold,” said Sen. Charles E. Grassley as he arrived on the West Front of the Capitol for Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday. But regardless of cold weather and tight security, “Jill’s husband” was sworn in as president of the United States.

And after gifting the new president with two heavy vases, Sen. Amy Klobuchar squared off with her old foe, Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris took her seat as president of the Senate, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer had an odd Freudian moment in preparing for the forthcoming impeachment trial.

