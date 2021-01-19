Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:38 Hits: 1

The United States is currently facing several simultaneous crises — the COVID-19 pandemic, a cratering economy, and systemic racism — all of which have disproportionately affected Black communities. As the country continues to grapple with the consequences of policies that have created and perpetuate the deep socioeconomic disparities experienced by Black Americans, many policymakers are exploring measures that could address structural inequities and expand social and economic mobility opportunities for communities of color.

On February 1, as part of our celebration of Black History Month, the Brookings Institution will host a webinar focusing on an inclusive public policy agenda for Black Americans. The event will feature a keynote session with Rep. Joyce Beatty, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Mayor of Little Rock, Ark., Frank Scott, Jr., followed by a panel of Brookings scholars who will discuss key policy ideas such as expanding access to health care, housing, jobs and education, police and criminal justice reform, reparations for Black Americans, and why prioritizing the needs of Black communities is crucial to national recovery efforts.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov or by using #BlackHistoryMonth.

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/642257576/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Setting-a-policy-agenda-for-Black-Americans/