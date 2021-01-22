Photos of the week ending Jan. 22, 2021

Articles

Fencing and razor wire encircles the Capitol complex in advance of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The nation watched this week as our fragile democracy successfully transitioned to a new administration and President Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. It’s sure to be a new era of American politics, with Democrats also in control of both chambers of Congress.

CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to document this historic week:

