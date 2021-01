Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:10 Hits: 3

Approval ratings for GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) have dipped in the wake of the violent riot on Capitol earlier this month, according to a new poll.Among all voters in their home states, Hawley...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535436-hawley-cruz-see-approval-ratings-dip-in-wake-of-capitol-riot-poll