Tracking President Joe Biden’s Cabinet and appointees

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

By Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, Ph.D

One of the president’s most significant constitutional powers is the ability to staff the top tiers of the executive branch with the advice and consent of the Senate. In an effort to evaluate the Biden administration over the course of its first year, Brookings is monitoring the Senate confirmations process in two ways: first by tracking key demographic data of these individuals through the first 300 days, second by tracking the pace of confirmations in major departments at the 100-, 200-, and 300-day marks. This information is placed in context by comparing it to Biden’s three predecessors: Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Note that the data on this page only includes confirmations to the 15 departments in the line of presidential succession; this excludes U.S. attorneys, among others. The data will be updated with information from the Biden administration on a rolling basis. For a more detailed breakdown of specific positions and the individuals confirmed, please contact Kathryn Dunn Tenpas. Further notes and disclaimers on the dataset is available here.

Diversity of Senate confirmations

This section displays information on Senate-confirmed appointees by presidential administration according to two key demographic factors: The first chart displays gender (via frequency of women appointees), the second displays race/ethnicity. The data is through the first 300 days of each administration. See full notes on the data here.

Pace of Senate confirmations

This section displays the frequency of Senate-confirmed appointees at the 100-, 200-, and 300-day marks within the first year of a presidency. The first figure aggregates these confirmations across the 15 departments in the line of presidential succession; below that is an agency-level breakdown in alphabetical order. The data will be updated with information from the Biden administration on a rolling basis.

Pace of Senate confirmations by agency

Note: The asterisk (*) by Biden’s name indicates that the data collection for his administration is ongoing.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days241N/A
101-200 days770N/A
201-300 days423N/A
Total13134N/A

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days131N/A
101-200 days1666N/A
201-300 days123N/A
Total181110N/A

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days271N/A
101-200 days321514N/A
201-300 days7711N/A
Total412926N/A

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days261N/A
101-200 days941N/A
201-300 days120N/A
Total12122N/A

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days111N/A
101-200 days9111N/A
201-300 days124N/A
Total11146N/A

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days112N/A
101-200 days984N/A
201-300 days121N/A
Total11117N/A

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days22N/A
101-200 days94N/A
201-300 days22N/A
Total138N/A

DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days141N/A
101-200 days852N/A
201-300 days001N/A
Total994N/A

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days121N/A
101-200 days791N/A
201-300 days032N/A
Total8144N/A

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days191N/A
101-200 days1305N/A
201-300 days833N/A
Total22129N/A

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days331N/A
101-200 days750N/A
201-300 days221N/A
Total12102N/A

DEPARTMENT OF STATE
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days11103N/A
101-200 days677520N/A
201-300 days55732N/A
Total1339255N/A

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days161N/A
101-200 days682N/A
201-300 days513N/A
Total12156N/A

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days321N/A
101-200 days1187N/A
201-300 days111N/A
Total15119N/A

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
TimeframeGeorge W. BushBarack ObamaDonald TrumpJoe Biden*
0-100 days231N/A
101-200 days753N/A
201-300 days002N/A
Total986N/A

Notes

  • Although newly inaugurated presidents are presented with the opportunity to fill roughly 1,200 Senate-confirmed positions across the federal government, the data on this page only includes confirmations within the 15 departments in the line of presidential succession; this excludes military and judicial confirmations, individuals being confirmed for seats on commissions, and U.S. attorneys, among others.
  • The data will be updated with information from the Biden administration on a rolling basis.
  • For the race/ethnicity data, U.S. Census categories were used. Due to insufficient information, the race/ethnicity of a small number of individuals could not be determined; these were classified as “Unknown.”
  • Special thanks to Noah Montemarano for expert research assistance.

Tracking President Joe Biden's Cabinet and appointees  
